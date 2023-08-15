Calum Wrigley's phone and electronic gear was checked after police raided the home where he lived with other members of his family in Denny.

He was found to have over 15,000 videos of child sexual abuse with over 9000 of them rated in the most serious "category A". He was also found to have more than 9000 still images of child abuse.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that police carried out the raid in March last year after receiving information that Wrigley had child sexual abuse material on the Dropbox cloud storage site.

Wrigley appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court to admit the charge. Pic: Michael Gillen

The hoard of abuse featured girls and boys ranging from newborn babies to 14-year-olds, including videos featuring "sadistic sexual activity".

Prosecutor James Moncrieff said: "There were a large number of different victims. Some of the videos showed the discernible pain and distress of the children featured.

"There was a video of a mutilated deceased child."

Wrigley, 25, of Woodland Way, Denny, pleaded guilty to downloading the offensive material. The offence was committed between October 2020 and March 2022.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence for reports until September 20 and said that "with some considerable hesitation" he would continue bail.

He said that unless the reports revealed something "wholly exceptional" it was likely Wrigley would be jailed.