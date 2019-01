Nicholas McPhillips (23), 42 Beech Crescent, Denny, stole booze and acted abusively towards his partner.

McPhillips admits stealing from Scotmid in Bonnybridge on September 22, 2018 and acting aggressively in Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill on October 17, plus breaching a bail condition by entering that address on November 3.

Sentence was deferred until February 7 for reports.