Denny man accused of killing dog failed to show up for trial

An arrest warrant has now been issued for a man accused of drowning a spaniel named Alfie in the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Daniel McPhillips (25), Broad Street, Denny, was due to appear for trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court this morning accused of contravening the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act.

However, he failed to turn up and Sheriff John Mundy issued a warrant for his arrest.

The crown stated they would like to have him brought to court today as there were a number of witnesses present for the trial.

McPhillip’s defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “Best of luck – I don’t know where he is.”

At a court appearance earlier in the year McPhillips pled not guilty to the offence his alleged to have committed between September 18 and October 6 last year at Underwood Lock near Allandale.

The charge also alleged McPhillips had caused “a male Spaniel named Alfie unnecessary suffering in that he did asphyxiate the dog by a means meantime to the prosecutor unknown, whereby the it suffered and died”.