Denny HGV driver threatened to do jail time to ‘get shot’ of his ex partner

Threatening e-mails turned out to be an expensive way for an HGV driver to get his point across to his former partner.

David Anderson (38) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to threatening behaviour between November 10 and November 12 last year.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for 16 years but that ended in 2016. They have one child together. On the day in question the complainer received an e-mail from the accused stating he was ‘getting all this sorted soon’.”

He went on to say if it takes the jail to get things sorted then that was “fine” with him and ended one of the e-mails by saying she could “go to the cops” he did not care.

“Another e-mail stated ‘If it takes the jail to get shot of you, I’m good with that’,” said the procurator fiscal depute.

Representing himself, Anderson, 34 Laxdale Drive, Denny, said: “It’s been a difficult time after we split up. It’s been stressful. I shouldn’t have sent those e-mails.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Anderson to pay a fine of £270 back at a rate of £20 per week.