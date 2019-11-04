Denny gran jailed after spitting at policeman and calling officer a ‘slut’

A gran who spat at a policeman who had taken her to hospital and called a policewoman a ‘slut’ has been jailed.

Rosemary Campbell (54) spouted venomous abuse at officers who had tried to take her home after encountering Campbell in an intoxicated state.

Instead, she was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert for checks after making self-harm threats.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Campbell, 38 Bulloch Crescent, Denny, had pled guilty to behaving in an abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards police in the course of a journey from the hospital to Falkirk Police Station on October 5 this year.

She’d also admitted spitting at Constable Marc Stirling within the hospital.

Campbell committed the offences while on bail, granted on August 6, August 15, September 10 and October 4.

The court heard the concerned officers had spotted her “stumbling around” in the street at around 10pm. While being driven home by police, Campbell made self-harm threats and was taken to hospital.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “On arrival, the accused’s behaviour changed and she began to act aggressively.

“Due to the number of people within A&E, the accused was taken directly to a treatment room but continued to shout and swear with members of the public hearing.

“As a result, the accused was arrested. At this time she spat towards the police officer and it landed at his feet.

“The accused continued shouting and swearing and was conveyed to Falkirk Police Station. Whilst en route she referred to one officer as ‘a dirty wee slut’.”

Defence solicitor Martin Marrow said his client had gone five years without offending before her group of friends “fell apart”.

Citing the “seriousness” of the charges and the bail aggravations, Sheriff John Mundy jailed Campbell for six months, backdated to October 7.