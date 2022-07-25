Denny first offender caught dealing £300 worth of cocaine

David Comrie (22) was searched and found in possession of cocaine and officers also found more than enough items in a car to prove he was also dealing the drug to others.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he was told only his young age and lack of previous offending had saved him from a custodial sentence on this occasion.

Comrie had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine in Claremont Street, Bonnybridge on October 11, 2020.

Comrie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

When he was searched he was found to have four grams of the drug, worth around £320.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Police received intelligence while they were carrying out a mobile patrol in the area. They noticed a car parked up with its headlights on in a cul-de-sac.

"There was intelligence of potential drug dealing going on in the area. The accused appeared to be very nervous and he was detained and searched – the drugs were found on his person.

"He told police ‘no, it was nothing to do with me’. Officers then searched the vehicle and retrieved various items, including money, a list of numbers and names with amounts of money next to them, which appeared to be a tick list.

“Scales were found under the driver’s seat.”

The court heard at the time of the offence first offender Comrie, 49 Northfield Road, Denny, was using cocaine on a regular basis and “foolishly became involved” in this incident.

It was stated it was while he was speaking to the police that it really hit home to Comrie “the madness” of getting involved in something like this.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s not long ago this kind of offence would result in a custodial sentence.”