Samuel Adamson, 20, was worried officers would think the drugs were his mothers and was keen to point out they belonged to him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adamson had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at his 24 Endrick Drive, Denny home on July 22 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police had obtained a search warrant in relation to the accused’s address and a search was carried out. While officers were there the accused said ‘there’s a bit of weed and it’s mine’.

Police found Adamson with £1000 worth of cannabis

"He stated any drugs found were his – he was concerned they would think the drugs were his mothers.”

Police recovered 73 grams of cannabis worth £1060 and it was confirmed it was for social and not commercial supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He got money together and bought a larger amount than he would normally have bought himself in order to get it cheaper. If he is the person that buys it, that makes him the dealer.

"His is very sorry for getting himself involved in these matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad