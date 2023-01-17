Denny first offender caught dealing a grand worth of cannabis
A first offender clubbed together with pals to purchase £1000 worth of cannabis and then got caught holding the whole lot when police raided his home.
Samuel Adamson, 20, was worried officers would think the drugs were his mothers and was keen to point out they belonged to him.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adamson had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at his 24 Endrick Drive, Denny home on July 22 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police had obtained a search warrant in relation to the accused’s address and a search was carried out. While officers were there the accused said ‘there’s a bit of weed and it’s mine’.
"He stated any drugs found were his – he was concerned they would think the drugs were his mothers.”
Police recovered 73 grams of cannabis worth £1060 and it was confirmed it was for social and not commercial supply.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He got money together and bought a larger amount than he would normally have bought himself in order to get it cheaper. If he is the person that buys it, that makes him the dealer.
"His is very sorry for getting himself involved in these matters.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Adamson’s young age and the fact he was a first offender with no previous convictions when she placed him on as supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 113 hours of unpaid work within that time period.