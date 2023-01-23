Denny drug addict who pinched handbag will hopefully now get the help he needs
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paul Keegan, 51, had previously pleaded guilty to theft – stealing a handbag – from a property in Gowan Avenue, Falkirk on December 20, 2021.
By Court Reporter
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:19pm
The court heard Keegan, 5 Overton Terrace, Denny, was assessed as suitable for a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO)
Sherif Christopher Shead placed him on the DTTO for a period of two years and fixed a review for two month’s time to see how he was progressing.