News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Denny drug addict who pinched handbag will hopefully now get the help he needs

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paul Keegan, 51, had previously pleaded guilty to theft – stealing a handbag – from a property in Gowan Avenue, Falkirk on December 20, 2021.

By Court Reporter
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:19pm

The court heard Keegan, 5 Overton Terrace, Denny, was assessed as suitable for a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO)

Sherif Christopher Shead placed him on the DTTO for a period of two years and fixed a review for two month’s time to see how he was progressing.

Hide Ad
Keegan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court