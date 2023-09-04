Ryan McInally, 44, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of thefts – the most recent of which were thefts of alcohol from Sainsburys, Glasgow Road, Denny on July 19 and July 24 and more alcohol from Aldi, Redbrae Road, Camelon on June 6.

He also admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers in Brewster Place, Denny on July 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard McInally’s crime spree had seen him steal alcohol worth a total of over £330.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McInally stole alcohol from various shops .including Aldi, to fund his habit (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On one occasion he turned nasty towards police who came to put an end to his shoplifting.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “Officers found the accused and he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. While en route to custody he became hostile towards police shouting things like ‘daft bitch’ and swearing at them.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “I have had the dubious pleasure of knowing Mr McInally for 20 years. His drug habit is so entrenched it’s difficult to see any way out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the last 20 years his life has been completely blighted by drugs – heroin, cocaine, anything he can get. He has now got to the stage he is injecting cocaine.”