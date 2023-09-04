Denny drug addict pinched over £330 of alcohol to fund his habit
Ryan McInally, 44, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of thefts – the most recent of which were thefts of alcohol from Sainsburys, Glasgow Road, Denny on July 19 and July 24 and more alcohol from Aldi, Redbrae Road, Camelon on June 6.
He also admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers in Brewster Place, Denny on July 25.
The court heard McInally’s crime spree had seen him steal alcohol worth a total of over £330.
On one occasion he turned nasty towards police who came to put an end to his shoplifting.
Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “Officers found the accused and he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. While en route to custody he became hostile towards police shouting things like ‘daft bitch’ and swearing at them.”
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “I have had the dubious pleasure of knowing Mr McInally for 20 years. His drug habit is so entrenched it’s difficult to see any way out.
"In the last 20 years his life has been completely blighted by drugs – heroin, cocaine, anything he can get. He has now got to the stage he is injecting cocaine.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed McInally, 41 Stirling Road, Larbert, on a drug treatment and testing order for two years and called for a review of the order on October 25.