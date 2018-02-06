Denny drug addict attacked nurse

A life blighted by drugs and tragedy was the reason given for Christopher Marshall’s record of offending.

However, Sheriff John Mundy said given the types of crimes and the large number only a custodial sentence was appropriate.

Marshall (24), 81 Herbertshire Street, Denny, had previously admitted his catalogue of crimes.

The court heard that on September 25 last year he had been taken to Forth Valley Royal’s A&E unit.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police found him in a certain condition and he was taken to hospital. A staff nurse was taking his temperature when the accused swung a punch which struck him on the body. The police restrained him and the nurse continued to take his observations.”

He added that Marshall was also found with diamorphine with a value of £40 when he was in FVRH.

The following day he stole a cosmetic box set worth £40 from TK Maxx at the Central Retail Park, Falkirk.

Mr McLachlan said: “On October 9 around 12.30am the accused was spotted on CCTV trying the door handles of vehicles. He managed to enter an insecure vehicle and stole a fire extinguisher.”

The court was also told that when traced Marshall was in possession of 15 diazepam tablets.

On January 13 this year Marshall attempted to break into the New Ship Inn by removing an external vent from the licensed premises in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth.

The procurator fiscal depute said the incident was captured on CCTV and when staff arrived in the morning they discovered the vent had been forced.

Defence solicitor Andy Bryson said: “Mr Marshall appreciates he has come to the end of the line and there will be no more leeway. His is a life blighted by the misuse of drugs from when he was a young teenager.”

Sentencing Marshall to 20 months in jail from January 16, Sheriff Mundy said: “With so many cases, you clearly recognise this has to be a custodial sentence.”