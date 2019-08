A careless driver who crashed into two vehicles then failed to stop and provide details has been disqualified.

Russell McDonald (45), 18 Bankside Court, Denny, admitted committing the offences on the A872 Nethermains Road, Denny on November 23, 2018, as well as failing to report the accidents at a police station or to a constable within 24 hours.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said McDonald was able to pay a large fine.

He was banned for ten months and fined £1320.