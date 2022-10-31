Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thusday, John Gillies (60) had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Falkirk Central Retail Park and Ronades Road, Bainsford on February 27.

He gave a reading of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Gillies’ life had “spiralled downwards” after he had enjoyed a very successful professional life and he was now said to be in “very poor health”.

Gillies was almost four times the legal drink driving limit

The court heard it was his third drink driving offence.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted the circumstances were “unusual” in this case and placed Gillies, 50 Beach Tree Park, Falkirk Road, Denny on a structured deferred sentence until April 27, 2023.