Denny domestic offender threatened to stab ex and petrol bomb her house
Scott Ritchie, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which caused his former partner fear and alarm at his 7 Godfrey Avenue, Denny home between July 1 and July 21.
Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “The witness had attended at the house to collect her son and told the accused she was in a new relationship. As a result of this she received text messages from the accused over the next few weeks until she changed her number.
"The accused threatened to slash her tyres and petrol bomb her house. The witness got a camera fitted to the front of her house and began parking her car elsewhere.
"The accused sent a text message saying ‘I will be sitting waiting and you’re getting it as well. You and your cameras – they put out fires as well if they’re that good’. She was very frightened by these messages and thereafter contacted the police.
Ritchie’s ex-partner then attended at his address and took her daughter with her. He had been asking the daughter for his ex-partner’s new mobile phone number.
"The accused then shouted for her to get out of his garden,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He said ‘get away form my door before I stab you’. When the witness asked if he said he was going to slap her he said ‘I didn’t say slap you – I said stab you’.”
Sheriff Alison Michie said the offence had caused Ritchie’s former partner to “change her behaviour” and install a camera at her property.
She placed Ritchie on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engage with alcohol and addiction services and also complete 225 hours of unpaid work in that time.
She also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his ex-partner for 12 months.