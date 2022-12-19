Denny domestic offender: The court, the bail breach and the cupboard
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Daniel Jack, 31, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was ordered not to at an address in Whyteside Rise, Polmont on October 23.
Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the witness had been in an on/off relationship for 14 years. The accused was set bail conditions by Falkirk Sheriff Court not to approach or contact the witness.
"At 5.50pm police attended at the address and were met by the witness, who allowed them entry. Due to concern for her, the house was searched and the accused was found hiding in the cupboard in an upstairs bedroom.”
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I note you have a very lengthy record of criminal convictions. The last conviction on your record was domestic and involved the same complainer.”
She sentenced Jack, 13 Glebe Street, Denny, to 20 weeks in prison.