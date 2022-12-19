Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the witness had been in an on/off relationship for 14 years. The accused was set bail conditions by Falkirk Sheriff Court not to approach or contact the witness.

"At 5.50pm police attended at the address and were met by the witness, who allowed them entry. Due to concern for her, the house was searched and the accused was found hiding in the cupboard in an upstairs bedroom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I note you have a very lengthy record of criminal convictions. The last conviction on your record was domestic and involved the same complainer.”

Police found Jack hiding in a bedroom cupboard