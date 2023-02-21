Denny domestic offender jailed after breaching court order in under a week

Paul Spence, 35, showed up supposedly to pick up his trainers and other items, but stayed overnight and was caught in the woman’s presence by police the following day.

Having been remanded since then he was said to have now “100 per cent” finished with the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his non-harassment order – not to have any contact with his former partner – at an address in Broad Street, Denny on January 27.

Spence appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard Spence had only been placed on the non-harassment order on January 19 and he then turned up at the woman’s door less than a week later.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “He attended at the address and stated to the woman he needed his keys and his trainers. She felt sorry for him and allowed him entry and he stayed the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were drinking together and at 5.40pm she asked him to leave. However, he refused. At around 7.50pm police were outside the address for an unrelated matter and had entered the common close.

"They could hear male and female voices coming from inside the flat. They have gone to the door and have been invited in. The woman told officers ‘he’s in there’.”

It was stated Spence, who had been remanded in custody for three weeks, had time to reflect on things while in prison and he was now finished “100 per cent” with the woman in the case. He was also said to have been “off the drink” for three weeks.

The court heard he was now looking to move to the Clackmannanshire area, recommence his unpaid work on his community payback order and engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff John MacRitchie noted Spence’s five domestic convictions and his multiple breaches of special bail conditions.