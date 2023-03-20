Denny domestic offender grabbed partner's neck and started to compress it

Ifran Khan, 39, carried out the “out of character” assault against the woman and was later said to not require to attend a domestic abuse programme to address programme because he was not a “serial abuser”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Irfan Khan, 39, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting his partner – repeatedly kicking and punching her, pushing her to the ground and grabbing her neck and compressing it – at an address in Glebe Street, Denny on September 19, 2021.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said the incident was very much a “one-off” and “out of character” behaviour for his client, who had not committed any offences previously.

Khan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The relationship is now over and he is not in a relationship anymore,” added Mr Addison. “The Caledonian programme is not required – this is not a man who is a serial abuser.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Khan, 12 Glebe Street, Denny, had carried out an unprovoked and sustained attack on his partner and the fact he had no previous convictions.

He placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and complete 220 hours of unpaid work within that period.