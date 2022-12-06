News you can trust since 1845
Denny domestic offender awaits court date to find out his fate

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Paul Spence, 35, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner at an address in Glasgow Road, Denny, on July 28.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his partner between August 27 and September 27.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Spence, 51 Overton Crescent, Denny, until January 19, 2023 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment to be carried out.

He also continued consideration for a non-harassment order until that date.

Spence appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court