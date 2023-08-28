After his partner had managed to escape to a neighbour’s house Christopher Paterson, 35, followed her – even sticking his foot in the doorway of the property preventing the householder from shutting the door.

When he learned a call had been made to Police Scotland, Paterson stated they would “take five days to arrive” and then continued to make a nuisance of himself, throwing items around the garden before officers showed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paterson admitted threatening behaviour towards his former partner at an address in Ferguson Drive, Denny on May 26.

Police were called in after Paterson started acting up (Picture: Police Scotland)

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 6am and the complainer was awoken by the accused stomping around the house. He was irate and agitated and began to shout and swear at the complainer, calling her a thief and ranting about money.

"The complainer called a next door neighbour and asked if she could go over there. The accused followed her there and put his foot in the door to prevent it from closing. He was still calling the complainer a thief.

“Police were contacted and the accused was still in the rear garden. He shouted ‘go and phone the police then – they will take five days to arrive’ and then threw a wooden pallet around the garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Paterson and his partner were both keen to resume their relationship.

"They have been together for five years and this is the first domestic matter between parties,” he added, stating there were five children in the household

Mr Aitken said there had been a “build up of a number of different factors” on the day in question and Paterson knows he “didn’t handle this particularly well” on this occasion.