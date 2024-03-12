Denny domestic ends with tearful fearful plea to neighbours to call in the police
Brian Jackson, 40, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and struggling with his partner – at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on December 13, 2022.
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused had been together for 11 years and have two children together. The witnesses in this case were their neighbours.
"It was 9pm and the witness had returned to her home and was getting her son ready for bed when she heard shouting and banging coming from the accused’s address.
"Another neighbour heard the accused shouting in an aggressive manner but couldn’t make out what was being said. The complainer could be heard crying and the accused was shouting at her.
"One of the neighbours received a text from the complainer asking her to phone the police for her. The complainer was hostile to officers when they attended, but she did indicate an argument had ensued and a struggle had taken place.”
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said the living situation at the address was difficult for Jackson.
He added: “Both parties had been drinking at the time. He has served his country and works hard.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Jackson, who now lives in the Stenhousemuir area, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 90 hours of unpaid work in that time.