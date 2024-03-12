Denny domestic ends with tearful fearful plea to neighbours to call in the police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Jackson, 40, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and struggling with his partner – at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on December 13, 2022.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused had been together for 11 years and have two children together. The witnesses in this case were their neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was 9pm and the witness had returned to her home and was getting her son ready for bed when she heard shouting and banging coming from the accused’s address.

Police attended at the address after neighbours were alerted to Jackson's behaviour(Picture: Submitted)

"Another neighbour heard the accused shouting in an aggressive manner but couldn’t make out what was being said. The complainer could be heard crying and the accused was shouting at her.

"One of the neighbours received a text from the complainer asking her to phone the police for her. The complainer was hostile to officers when they attended, but she did indicate an argument had ensued and a struggle had taken place.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said the living situation at the address was difficult for Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Both parties had been drinking at the time. He has served his country and works hard.”