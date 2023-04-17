Denny dog owner's banning order comes too late to save poor springer spaniel Trigger

By the time Keir Carr, 28, took Tigger for treatment all the vet could do was put the poor dog out of his misery.

Carr appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing the dog unnecessary suffering, failing to seek veterinary advice and failing to provide appropriate care and treatment at his 13 Northfield Road, Denny home between January 29 and February 19, 2021.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The Scottish SPCA received a phone call from a vet who worked at Champion Vets in Grangemouth about concern for a dog – a four-year-old springer spaniel called Trigger.

"It was in an extremely emaciated condition which resulted in it having to be destroyed.”

The Scottish SPCA attended at the vets to examine Trigger’s body and found he only weighed 12.9kg when he should have been around 20kg. The body condition of

the dog was rated one out of nine – with one being the worst figure on the body condition scale.

"Further investigations were carried out,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “And the accused was found to be the owner of the dog. Police then became involved.”

The court heard unemployed Carr, who has no previous convictions, explained the dog in question had “difficulty with keeping food down” and he accepted he should have sought assistance much earlier than he did for the dog.