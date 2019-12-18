Denny dog killer caged for six months

A man was jailed today after he was given £20 to deliver a spaniel dog named Alfie to a vet and a new life and instead strangled and dumped the poor animal in a canal.

Callous Daniel McPhillips (26) then lied to the dog’s original owner Tammy-Lynn Burgoyne (43), stating by text he had taken Alfie to the vet so he could be re-homed.

Daniel McPhillips was jailed for six months at Falkirk Sheriff Court for asphyxiating Alfie the spaniel and dumping the dog's body into the Forth and Clyde Canal in September 2018

She later discovered the truth after Alfie’s body was discovered in the Forth and Clyde Canal, near the Underwood Lock House, in Allandale, and reported the matter to the SSPCA.

McPhillips, Broad Street, Denny, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Wendesday) having been found guilty at a summary trial earlier this month of asphyxiating the dog and dumping it in the canal last September.

The court heard Miss Burgoyne state she was having money troubles and had given McPhillips £20 to take Alfie, who she described as a “happy go lucky wee dog”, to the vets so it could be re-homed and have a chance at a better life.

Douglas Wilson (47), a volunteer co-ordinator with Reunion Canals, said he was walking his own dog when he discovered what turned out to be Alfie floating in the canal.

Mr Wilson added the dog’s lead was tied to something in the canal and he had to burn through the lead with his lighter in order to get the dead animal out of the water.

He reported the matter to the SSPCA and the organisation began an investigation, which involved posting information online.

This is what led Miss Burgoyne to realise Alfie had not in fact made it to the vets as McPhillips had told her.

The court heard evidence from an SSPCA investigator who gave details of McPhillips reluctance to meet with her to discuss the matter and his avoidance of her telephone calls.

An associate of McPhillips then gave evidence, stating McPhillips had actually admitted to him he had killed the dog, telling him “I didn’t ken what else to do with it.”

Giving evidence himself, McPhillips stated the dog had escaped while he was walking with it in the woods and he could not get it back. He said he texted Miss Burgoyne and lied, telling her he had safely delivered the animal to the vets.

At Wednesday’s sentencing his solicitor stated McPhillips, who was high on heroin and Valium when he committed the offence, now “regrets the harm he caused”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said it was a “grave contravention” of animal cruelty laws.

Imposing a six-month jail term the sheriff added: “The repugnant nature of this offence is such that a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.”