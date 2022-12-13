News you can trust since 1845
Denny dealer caught with 1800 tablets he planned to sell to pals

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Graham Mackay, 47, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class C drug Etizolam at an address in Bulloch Crescent, Denny on January 10.

By Court Reporter
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 8:37am

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.20pm and police attended at the address and the accused was upstairs. Officers had cause to search the premises for drugs and found £530 in cash and 1895 Etizolam tablets.”

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said the money was nothing to do with the profits of selling drugs, but belonged to Mackay’s partner, who had been saving up to have a shower room fitted.

Sheriff Simon Collins noted the offence involved a class C drug and was restriced to a single day.

Police found Mackay with the tablets at an address in Denny
He placed Mackay, 7 Rose Terrace, Denny, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours of unpaid work within a period of 12 months.