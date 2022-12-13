Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.20pm and police attended at the address and the accused was upstairs. Officers had cause to search the premises for drugs and found £530 in cash and 1895 Etizolam tablets.”

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said the money was nothing to do with the profits of selling drugs, but belonged to Mackay’s partner, who had been saving up to have a shower room fitted.

Sheriff Simon Collins noted the offence involved a class C drug and was restriced to a single day.

Police found Mackay with the tablets at an address in Denny