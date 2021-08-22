Denny dad went mad at daughter's birthday party

Ross Adams (34) had been made subject to a five year non-harassment order not to contact his former partner, but he subsequently breached the order on a number of occasions.

He appeared from custody via video link on Thursday having pleaded guilty behaving in a threatening manner, breaching his non harassment order and assaulting a police officer at a premises in Brewster Place, Denny on July 31. He also breached his non-harassment order at the same location between May 19 and June 12.

Adams previously admitted sending threatening text messages to his ex between January 6 and January 8.

Adams breached his non-harassment order by attending his ex partner's property in Brewster Place, Denny

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “The couple had been in a relationship for five years and had a child together. There was a birthday party going on for the accused’s child and he had attended.

"Police arrived and the accused was found attempting to climb a fence in the rear garden of the address. He was put in a police van and was instantly aggressive towards officers.

"Saying ‘I’m going to lamp you’ and shouting homophobic remarks and kicking a police officer on his thigh, saying ‘I will destoy you’. He called an officer a retard and made sectarian and anti-Semitic remarks, stating ‘take the cuffs off, let’s have a square go’.”

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “It was his daughter’s birthday party and he had been invited to go. His ex-partner was in the house and he was in the back garden – there was a separation between them and I don’t think they actually met.

"At some point in time she called the police and he knew he had been shopped, so he tried to make good his escape.”

The court heard Adams had a “significant” alcohol problem.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Adams, 29 Bridge Crescent, Denny, to 527 days in prison back dated to August 16. He made no further non-harassment order because the current five-year order was still in place.

