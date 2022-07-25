Denny dad runs rampant at nursery school

Kevin Burnett (38) told police he had “anger issues” but just wanted to find out where his children were after he had tried to force his way into a nursery school – sticking his foot in the door – and later turned up with a box of tools at a house to try and gain entry.

When officers turned up he was holding a spanner in an attempt to remove the letter box from the front door.

Burnett appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at First Steps Nursery, Glasgow Road, Longcroft and an address in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge on September 21 last year.

Burnett turned up a the door with his tools to try and gain entry

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended at the nursery. He demanded to speak to the complainer and became aggressive. The nursery manager was attempting to close the door, but the accused put his foot in the way, stopping it from closing.

"She got the door closed and he began punching and hitting the door. The nursery manager moved all the children from one room to another.”

Later that morning – at 10am – Burnett then turned up at the address in Ure Crescent.

"The complainer saw him arriving,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She immediately contacted police. He began pulling at the door handle saying ‘you’re a coward – come and talk to me’ and started knocking the window and kicking and punching at the glass at the front door.

"The complainer was so scared he was going to gain entry she stood against the door. He then began kicking at the back door and throwing things around the back door."

Things stepped up a gear when Burnett left and returned with a tool box.

"He attempted to remove the lock from the door using the tools from his tool box. He had a ratchet spanner in his hand and was attempting to remove the letter box.”

He later told police he had gone to the address because his former partner had “taken his kids” and he told officers he “would happily take a life for the life of my own children”, stating he had “anger issues”.

He added “all I wanted to do was find out where my kids were”.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “They are now over this particular difficulty and one of his children is here in court today to support their father today. The children mainly stay with him.

"This incident follows on from the break up of the relationship two weeks earlier. He took the break down of the relationship hard and he knows what he did was absolutely the wrong thing to do.

"He’s deeply ashamed of his conduct.”