Denny dad breached his bail to call ex about CSA payments

An offender breached bail conditions not to contact his former partner when his child maintenance payments increased.

Michael Georgeson (28) claimed he called her on the phone because he just wanted to talk to her about the CSA payments going up by £500 per month.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Georgeson admitted the breach he committed in Letham Terrace, Letham between January 28 and February 4.

The court heard he had got annoyed by the increase in maintenance payments when he could not even see his children.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Georgeson, Flat 9, 55 Broad Street, Denny, for three months to May 5.