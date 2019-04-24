Denny chancer stole van and left it a smoking wreck

A sneaky offender pinched keys from his neighbour’s house and then drove off in man’s work’s van before leaving it abandoned and smouldering.

David Russell (30), 81 Stirling Road, Larbert, was reported to police by his sister, who thought it was odd he was driving a van when he did not have a driving licence.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he admitted the theft he committed in West Boreland Road, Denny and driving while disqualified, on March 21.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The vehicle was a work’s van which at that point was in the possession of the accused’s neighbour, who parked and secured it outside his home address and left the keys sitting on a kitchen work top.

“The accused attended at his neighbour’s address and was asking to contact the council because he had lost his house keys. He was asked in to wait and remained there until he left at 10.30pm.

“His neighbour noticed the vehicle keys and the vehicle were missing.”

“The accused had been at his sister’s address. At 11.15pm she contacted police saying she had just seen her brother driving away from her house in a GR Contracts van. She suspected it was stolen because the accused did not hold a driving licence.

“She said he was driving erratically and mounting pavements. Just before midnight there was a 999 call that a male had just exited a white van in Tamfourhill Road and there was smoke coming from the vehicle.

“The front offside wheel was buckled and the fire service had to be called to deal with the smoke before the vehicle was uplifted by police.”

Russell was tracked down by officers and he refused to give two specimens of breath, telling them he “didn’t feel well”.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Russell had turned to alcohol following an “ill-fated” relationship and had just received an abusive phone call during the course of the day.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “Given your record and the nature of this offence it would have been easy to send you to prison. I will give you the opportunity to stay out of prison.”

Russell was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within six months. He was also banned from driving for two years.