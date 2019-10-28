Denny brother threatened to slit sister’s throat for calling the police on him

When an offender found out his sister had called the police about him he told officers he was going to slit her throat.

John Campbell (34), who had assaulted a man just days before, frightened his sister so much she was forced to call police officers when he demanded drink at her house and refused to leave.

Campbell, 64a Broad Street, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to threatening behaviour at Temple Denny Road, Denny on September 24 and assault outside Sandher Off Licence, Duke Street, Denny on September 19.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The sister of the accused had been helping him in the period leading up to the incident. It was 2.30pm and the complainer was in her home when the accused attended.

“She noticed he appeared to be under the influence of something and while in the house he attempted to drink some alcohol. She said she did not want him to do this and asked him to leave.

“He refused and began shouting and swearing and threatening her. She contacted police and he left, saying he would return and ‘smash her windows in’. He was later traced at his home and stated to police ‘Is it my sister? I’m going to kill her – someone’s going to get murdered tonight, I’m going to slit her throat’.”

Campbell’s violent streak reared its head a few days earlier.

“The complainer was sitting on a wall outside a newsagents,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused pushed the complainer causing him to fall backwards and as he struggled to get up from the ground, he was kicked and punched numerous times to the head and body.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Campbell on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within six months.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order to remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next four months.