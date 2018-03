A man from Denny claimed thousands of pounds in benefits he wasn’t entitled to.

Thomas Neil (50) lied his way to £6500 of employment and support allowance from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Neil, 81 Herbertshire Street, Denny, admitted the fraud he committed between June 13, 2015 and March 12, 2017 which saw him claim he and his wife were separated when they were, in fact, living together.

The case was continued until April 12 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.