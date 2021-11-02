Denny bail breacher will remain in custody

Brian Toye (39) had already been remanded in custody for almost two months when he appeared via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to having possession of a knife and breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was not supposed to in Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge on November 20, 2019.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner, uttering threats of violence, and breaching his bail conditions at an address in Linlithgow Place, Stenhousemuir on August 18, 2019.

Toye behaved in a threatening manner in Linlithgow Place, Stenhousemuir

The court heard there was no criminal justice social work report available for Toye, who stated wanted to be released from custody and bailed to his parents’ address in Overton Crescent, Denny to allow the reports to be prepared.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “These are offences from 2019 – his life has moved on from then and he is still in a relationship with the complainer in the charge.

"He has already spend 56 days in custody.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “A report has not been able to be prepared and that’s not his fault. However, he has failed to turn up at court previously and he had breached his community payback order – he has a history of breaching bail conditions.”

Toye was remanded in custody until November 25 for criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

