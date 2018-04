Sentence has been deferred on a man, who assaulted two people, including a 16-year-old girl.

Ian Wyatt (19), of 32 Badenheath Terrace, Mollinsburn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to assaulting a man at Memorial Park Garden, Bonnybridge on March 19, 2016 and assaulting a 16-year-old girl on June 8, 2016 at Jenny’s Park in Bonnybridge.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher deferred sentence on Wyatt until today (Thursday).