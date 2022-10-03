News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Debts forced offender to deal drugs in Grangemouth

Mounting debts supposedly led an offender to become involved in the production and sale of cannabis for over two years at a premises in Grangemouth.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:57 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:57 pm

Andrew Sneddon (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth between August 27, 2018 and May 10, 2021.

The court heard Sneddon had built up debts and was “prevailed upon” by others to become involved in the offence.

Read More

Read More
Offender's motoring madness causes car to flip in Larbert
Sneddon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Sneddon, 23 Ash Grove, Alloa, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 240 hours unpaid work within 12 months and he pay £2910 compensation in full within three months.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between the hours of 8pm and 7am for the next six months.