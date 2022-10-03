Debts forced offender to deal drugs in Grangemouth

Andrew Sneddon (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth between August 27, 2018 and May 10, 2021.

The court heard Sneddon had built up debts and was “prevailed upon” by others to become involved in the offence.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Sneddon, 23 Ash Grove, Alloa, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 240 hours unpaid work within 12 months and he pay £2910 compensation in full within three months.