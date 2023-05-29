Debt ridden rogue trader left Denny residents hundreds of pounds out of pocket

Thomas Ferrier, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing £1750 from residents of an address in Maple Place, Denny on June 19 last year and £4500 from householders in Kennedy Court, Stirling on June 30, 2022.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness had wanted some work done and through a website had contacted the accused in relation to the work being carried out to the driveway at the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accused said he would carry out the work and a price of £1450 was agreed up front for materials. He then did not attend to deal with it. He showed up 10 days later and requested a further £600 to be paid up front.

Ferrier appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"This was also paid and there was no further contact from the accused in relation to completing the work.”

The resident contacted Ferrier and said he wanted his money back because he had been scammed and Ferrier said he only had £300 left, leaving the resident £1750 out of pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the same month another customer engaged Ferrier’s services and paid him £3500 and a further £1000 up front for materials. Again, the work was not carried out.

"A request was made for the money to be repaid,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “That wasn’t forthcoming. He said he was ill and unable to work and then he just cut off all contact.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Ferrier had spent the money to gamble – looking for a big win to get clear of his debts – and things just “spiralled downwards” from there.

Mr Addison said Ferrier’s business and reputation “ended up in the gutter” and his gambling had also cost him his marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He cannot get work now because his reputation is in tatters,” he added.