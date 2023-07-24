News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Death of Falkirk dad-of-three at Glasgow shopping centre to be probed at FAI

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held following the death of a father-of-three in a Scottish shopping centre.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Derek McLean from Falkirk, died on August 22, 2019 after an accident at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow when he was trapped and killed by a robotic demolition machine.

Last November, his employer, Core Cut Limited, was fined £10,000 after pleading guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court for failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment to the risks of health and safety of Mr McLean. Now, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has confirmed a preliminary FAI hearing is set for August 15 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The inquiry will determine the circumstances around Mr McLean's death and will establish if any reasonable precautions could have been taken. It will also determine if any further precautions can be implemented in the future to minimise incidents in similar circumstances.   

Derek McLean who died in 2019 following a workplace accident in Glasgow. Pic: ContributedDerek McLean who died in 2019 following a workplace accident in Glasgow. Pic: Contributed
Derek McLean who died in 2019 following a workplace accident in Glasgow. Pic: Contributed
Most Popular

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said:  “The death of Derek McLean occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.  The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff. 

“Mr McLean’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.” 

At the time Mr McLean’s employers were fined, his family said: "While the sentence may reflect a degree of accountability and leads to improving safety for others, it does not reflect the pain and trauma we feel following the loss of Derek."