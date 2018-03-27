Dealer tells court: ‘Prison will only make me worse’

A drug dealer begged a sheriff not to send him to custody because he claimed it would make him a worse person.

Robert Leask (22), who possibly suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), said he was so easily influenced that jail would have a detrimental effect on him.

Leask, 26 Steps Street, Stenhousemuir, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at 8 Grange Avenue, Falkirk on December 29 last year.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police on patrol in the town noticed the accused involved in drugs activity. He was detained and searched by officers and what they discovered enabled them to get a warrant to search the property in Grange Avenue.

“During the search they found drug paraphernalia, various bags and £2000 in cash. The accused accepted responsibility for the items recovered – he said the drugs he sold were between friends and were helping fund his own habit.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He considers custody would make him a worse person because he is so easily influenced. He jumps around a lot when I have discussions with him and possibly has ADHD.

“He does understand he is on the verge of custody.”

Mr Hutchison said the reason Leask got involved in dealing drugs in the first place was partly down to debts.

He added: “His father is unwell and he needs his son’s support.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said an alternative to custody was not available to Leask.

He added: “It’s clear you are a significant drug dealer on a commercial basis, whether for friends of not. You have been drug dealing openly in the town centre, not only to fund your own habit but for commercial gain.”

Leask was sentenced to seven months in prison.

Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.