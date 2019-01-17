Dealer convicted after £350,000 of ecstasy seized in Forth Valley area

A drug dealer who was selling MDMA to people across the Forth Valley area admitted his crimes after his operation was shut down by police.

Connor Smith (25) appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday and pled guilty to offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The offender was the subject of a serious and organised crime inquiry run by Forth Valley Proactive CID throughout 2018, after intelligence was received linking him to the distribution of MDMA.

Enforcement activity at locations in Clackmannan, Kirkcaldy and Rosyth throughout last year, led to MDMA tablets and crystals worth £350,000 being seized.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes, of Forth Valley Proactive CID, said: “The intelligence we received in relation to Connor Smith indicated he was playing a significant role in the supply of ecstasy across Forth Valley and Fife.

“Throughout 2018, we carried out a range of searches and executed a number of warrants resulting in the recovery of large quantities of MDMA. All of these recoveries were linked back to Smith and he was subsequently charged on October 8, 2018.

“His conviction should send a very clear message tackling drug crime is one of our top priorities and whenever information is received in relation to an individual involved in offences of this nature, we will investigate thoroughly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“The public have a vital role to play in helping us remove drugs and drug dealers from our street by coming forward on 101 to report ongoing criminality in their areas. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Smith, from Alloa, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, February 13.