Dealer claimed he only used stun gun as a torch

A drug dealer’s operation was uncovered by police who discovered two boxes of amphetamines, £2000 of cocaine, £1821 in cash and a stun gun in his kitchen.

Ex-gamekeeper James Patrick (49) had a lot more cooking in his kitchen than just dinner and police, acting on a tip-off, raided his 10 Charles Street, Gargunnock home on two separate occasions to recover the drugs and the weapon – which Patrick claimed he was only using as a torch, despite the fact the stun mechanism was still in good working order and ready to shock.

Patrick appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs between March 17 and December 6 last year and possession of a weapon on March 17, 2017.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “On execution of these search warrants the drugs were recovered – amphetamines and cocaine along with various other paraphernalia including scales and mobile phones.

“There were 516 grams of amphetamines split into two separate boxes in the kitchen of the property – one box was in the fridge and one was in the freezer. The accused’s fingerprints were found on both boxes.

“There was also a large bag of white powder – 21 grams of cocaine worth around £2000. On one of the search warrants an unbranded stun gun with an integrated torch was discovered on top of a kitchen cupboard.

“It was a self defence device and found to be in good condition with the stun function in working order with a visible display of sparks. The accused’s DNA was recovered from operating switch and safety catch.”

A number of mobile phones were also recovered indicating Patrick, who was said to have his own addiction problems, was involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell jailed Patrick for 53 months back dated to May 22 and ordered the £1821 be confiscated. An order to confiscate the stun gun was granted at an earlier appearance.