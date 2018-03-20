Dead son taunt angered dad

A father saw red when his partner made a nasty comment about his dead son and lashed out with a blow to her face.

John Paterson (54) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the assault he committed in Shetland Place, Hallglen on January 4 and breaching his bail at the same address on February 13.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “A conversation developed about the accused’s son who was deceased. The accused became upset about the conversation and struck the witness on the face with his hand.”

Mr McLachlan said Paterson breached his bail condition – not to go to the complainer’s address – when he was caught by police who had turned up on another matter.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “His son had committed suicide. The complainer said something horrible to him about his son and he slapped her across the face.” As far as the bail breach was concerned, Mr Hutchison said Paterson’s friend had contacted him to come and pick up his tools because the complainer wasn’t there at that time.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher said: “It seems there wasn’t a lot of harm done in this particular case. You have a large number of domestic incidents which took place some years ago now and this is another one – the more this happens the more likely you are going to end up in custody.”

Paterson, 17 Potter Place, Skinflats, was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months.