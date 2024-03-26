Daughter's rage at dad over taxi fare leads to broken bottle slashing in Polmont

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Heather McNaughton, 35, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and throwing items around a kitchen – at an address in Roberts Avenue, Polmont on January 27.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm and the accused and her father had an argument over a taxi fare which required to be paid. The accused was under the influence of alcohol and began shouting and swearing.

"She smashed a glass bottle and proceeded to scratch her arms and neck with the broken glass.”

McNaughton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated her injuries were superficial.