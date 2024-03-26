Daughter's rage at dad over taxi fare leads to broken bottle slashing in Polmont
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Heather McNaughton, 35, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and throwing items around a kitchen – at an address in Roberts Avenue, Polmont on January 27.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm and the accused and her father had an argument over a taxi fare which required to be paid. The accused was under the influence of alcohol and began shouting and swearing.
"She smashed a glass bottle and proceeded to scratch her arms and neck with the broken glass.”
It was stated her injuries were superficial.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McNaughton, 6 Dochart Place, Hallglen, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition she complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.