Dash cam captures smash and grab Falkirk Retail Park thief

A drunken thief smashed his way into a car to pinch a wallet and mobile phone but his crime was captured on a dash cam.

William Fraser (43) claimed he had very little recollection of the incident, which happened at night in a public car park, but he had enough wherewithal to climb into the car and make off with the driver’s possessions.

Unfortunately for Fraser other motorists were aware of his crime – one even filmed it on a car dash cam – and called the police, who quickly tracked him down.

Fraser appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted the theft, committed at Falkirk Central Retail Park on June 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “It was 8.45pm in the Central Retail Park car park. A witness heard banging and saw the accused next to the vehicle in question.

“The window of the vehicle was smashed to gain access to the vehicle and the accused climbed in the driver’s side window and began removing items from the vehicle.

“Another vehicle was close by and captured all of this happening on its dash cam. Police were contacted by the people who saw the incident happening,

“The accused was found in a street nearby the retail park and was arrested. He was searched by officers, who found him in possession of a bank card in the name of the owner of the vehicle it was stolen from.

“The mobile phone was also recovered and police were led to the wallet, which the accused had thrown in a bin in the retail park.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He has very little recollection of the circumstances surrounding this incident because of his intoxicated state.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Fraser had been given an opportunity on April 4 to engage with his community payback order, but continued to offend.

He sentenced Fraser, 193 Grahams Road, Falkirk, to four months in prison backdated to June 6.