Dangerous driver failed to stop after crash and failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Alan Spowart, 44, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failure to stop after and accident or report it in Borrowstoun Road and Gauze Road, Bo’ness on March 6.

The charges stated Spowart, 28 Cemetery Lodge, Mains Road, Linlithgow, was driving at excessive speed, failed to slow down at a marked junction and collided with two vehicles.

There was no excuse given for his non-appearance at court.