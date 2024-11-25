Dangerous driver crashes car in Larbert then watches it roll away down a hill after forgetting to set handbrake

A suspected drink driver was in such a state he could not even set his handbrake properly when police stopped him and his car ran down a hill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were various reports from concerned motorists of Kamil Zukowski, 44, swerving all over the road before police caught up with him and witnessed him crash into a parked car.

Not only did he forget how to safely park his car by applying the handbrake when officers stopped him, he was also unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelling strongly of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite all the evidence mounting up against him, he was not charged with drink driving because he failed to provide a specimen.

Zukowski failed to provide a specimen when police stopped him (Picture: Submitted)

Zukowski appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failure to provide a specimen in Main Street, Larbert, on March 18.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Between 10am and noon police received multiple calls from members of the public reporting concerns for the manner of driving of a vehicle which was swerving all over the road.

"It was suspected the driver might have been suffering from a medical episode or that they were intoxicated. A search of the area was carried out but the vehicle was nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then in Main Street, Larbert, officers on patrol saw the vehicle. It was swerving across the road and collided with a parked vehicle. The accused was seen to be driving towards the police officers, who activated their blue lights and stopped the vehicle.

"The accused was the sole occupant of the vehicle and officers noted he was slurring his words, his eyes were glazed and he was unsteady on his feet. There was also a strong smell of alcohol on him.

"He was unable to apply the parking brake, causing the vehicle to roll down a hill a short distance. He failed to provide a specimen despite saying he would do so and was taken to the police station.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He has lived and worked in the UK for eight years. The loss of his licence will not impact his employment, but it will impact how he gets to and from his employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He seemed to think he was in a position to drive and that was obviously entirely misplaced.”

The court heard Zukowski, who required the services of an interpreter, has previous convictions of a “road traffic nature”.

"Not all cultures and societies approach drink driving in the same way,” added Mr Morrow. “This report has shown him how it’s dealt with in Scotland.”

Addressing Zukowski, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is the second time you have been before the court in the UK for serious road traffic offences. You can consider yourself fortunate a prison sentence is not being given to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He banned Zukowski, Flat 91, Barrons Tower, Shields Drive, Muirhouse, Motherwell, from driving for 34 months and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 140 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Zukowski was also fined £410 to be paid at a rate of £60 per month.