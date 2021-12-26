Dangerous driver almost hit pedestrian in Falkirk

Calvin McLintock (23) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Baxter’s Wynd, Booth Place, Arnot Street, Melrose Place, Falkirk and resisting policing officers, lashing out with his head, in Booth Place, on February 28 last year He also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.

The charges stated McLintock was driving at excessive speed, repeatedly changing lanes, driving on the opposite carriageway and narrowly avoiding a collision with pedestrians and other vehicles.

McLintock resisted police officers in Booth Place, Falkirk

It was stated McLintock had not turned up at court because his father had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on McLintock, 50 St Crispin’s Place, Falkirk, until January 20 for his personal appearance.

