Dad smashed up house with carpet shampooer

Anger got the better of a father-of-four and he used a carpet shampoo machine to shatter a bedroom mirror during his rampage.

Robert Munro (30) lost his temper during an argument – his “bizarre” and violent behaviour forcing his partner of 13 years and their four children to leave the house.

Munro’s trail of destruction included a smashed window and bedroom wardrobe mirrors – which he shattered using a carpet cleaner.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today, Munro had pled guilty to threatening behaviour at his 14 Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead home between January 2 and January 3.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaridh Ferguson said: “During the course of the argument, the accused began to throw household items around the living room, including children’s toys.

“The complainer decided to leave the house with the children. While she was doing that she heard loud smashing noises coming from the house. She received a telephone call from the accused she could hear loud smashing sounds which she thought was a cup hitting a window.

“As a result of hearing this she decided to go home. When she got home she found one of the windows was broken and two mirrors had been smashed by a carpet shampoo machine.”

In another angry incident, which occurred the following day, Munro destroyed a toy gun belonging to one of his children.

Mr Ferguson said: “Another argument ensued and the complainer left the house again, fearing it would escalate. She went to the shop to get cigarettes and when she come back the argument continued and he smashed the toy gun. Police were called.”

According to defence solicitor Stephen Biggam, the couple were back together again and enjoying a more “stable” relationship.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was quite bizarre.”

Munro was placed on a community payback order for 12 months.