Dad’s angry start to 2018

A man’s anger management problems and belief his wife was cheating on him coupled together to create a nasty start to the New Year.

Robert Munro (30) threw toys around in front of his four children, threw a cup through a window and smashed mirrors with a carpet shampooer.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Munro pled guilty to threatening behaviour at his 14 Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead home between January 2 and January 3.

Kate Irwin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness returned home from buying cigarettes and the accused asked her where she got the money – suggesting she must have got it from whoever she was sleeping with.”

When police asked Munro if he thought his behaviour would be classed as threatening and he replied: “To normal people, aye, but we’re not normal.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He has no previous convictions for domestic matters. He wants help for himself and some help for his family.”

The court heard Munro’s wife suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and she wanted him back home because she could not cope.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “It’s certainly not the court’s function to be part of social work services, but I can see there is benefit in getting a report – what we are interested in is curbing your offending.”

The case was adjourned to get a report and Munro was released on bail and allowed to return home.