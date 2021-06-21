Dad restrains wayward son in Stenhousemuir struggle to stop him breaking his curfew

Robbie Taylor’s parents were said to have the “patience of saints” when it came to dealing with the troubled teenager.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Taylor (19) had admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his parents at 34 Braeview, Stenhousemuir, on June 13.

Procurator fiscal depute India MacLean said: “The accused’s father returned home from work and had his grandchildren visiting. A male has attended at the address looking to speak to Robbie Taylor.

"His dad has gone upstairs suspecting Robbie Taylor to be under the influence drugs at this time. He then struggled with his father as he attempted to leave the premises.

"His parents were concerned about this due to his presentation. He began shouting at his parents ‘I’m going out'. They shut the door to prevent the grandchildren from hearing all this.

"Police were contacted and Robbie Taylor’s father has had to restrain him on the ground.”

It was stated when Taylor was not abusing cocaine and street Valium he was a “reasonable young man”.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He was only intending going out to speak to his pal who came to the front door and his dad was worried he could break his curfew.

"He has a significant drug problem and that’s the reason for his offending. He has had a few days in Polmont YOI and has not enjoyed it.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Taylor’s parents had shown the “patience of saints” dealing with him.

He released Taylor, 28 Burnside Court, Camelon, on bail and placed him on a two year supervised community payback order with the condition he engage in drug treatment and counselling.

He was also told to engage with his existing community payback order and be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Livingston said: “If you behave yourself you have nothing to much to worry about, but if you don’t then the court will be left with very little alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

