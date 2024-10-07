Dad-of-three banned driver caught behind the wheel again in Grangemouth
Appearing at Falkirk sheriff Court last Thursday, Tommy Tams, 28, had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at New Tannery Garage, Grangemouth, on February 4.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 3.30pm and the witness was working at the location. The accused has driven onto the forecourt, at which point the witness had cause to contact police.
“Checks were carried out and showed the accused was disqualified from driving until he the extended was passed.”
The court heard the father-of-three had been banned since 2020 and had never got round to sitting the test he required to get his licence back.
Sheriff Clair McLachlan banned Tams, 3 Montgomery Street, Grangemouth, from driving for a further six months, placed him on a supervised community payback order for the same period and fined him £640 to be paid at £100 per month.