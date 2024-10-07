Dad-of-three banned driver caught behind the wheel again in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banned driver was caught behind the wheel again at a garage four years after his licence was taken away.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk sheriff Court last Thursday, Tommy Tams, 28, had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at New Tannery Garage, Grangemouth, on February 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 3.30pm and the witness was working at the location. The accused has driven onto the forecourt, at which point the witness had cause to contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Checks were carried out and showed the accused was disqualified from driving until he the extended was passed.”

Tams appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard the father-of-three had been banned since 2020 and had never got round to sitting the test he required to get his licence back.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan banned Tams, 3 Montgomery Street, Grangemouth, from driving for a further six months, placed him on a supervised community payback order for the same period and fined him £640 to be paid at £100 per month.