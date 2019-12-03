Dad-of-six jailed for Falkirk attack on his partner of 20 years

A tempestuous 20-year relationship came to a violent end when a father-of-six pinned his partner to a wall while one of their children clung to his back pleading him to stop.

William Reid’s latest attack on her resulted in a prison sentence.

Reid (49), 2 Tanera Court, Glen Village, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the assault he committed in Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, on November 4. He also admitted threatening behaviour in Westfield Street, Falkirk on February 24.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused’s relationship had ended. He attended at her address and they became involved in an argument.

“The complainer went out onto the street to get away from him. The accused followed her and began to shout and swear, uttering threats like ‘I will kill you’.

“A person called the police and the accused made off.”

Later in the year Reid was back.

“It was 11pm and the complainer heard a knock at the door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused entered despite the complainer stating she did not want him to come in.

“He shouted he believed she was sleeping with someone else and said he was not leaving. The accused grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against the wall. She was struggling to breathe and was unable to call out for help.

“Their 13-year-old daughter jumped on the back of the accused, punching him in an attempt to get him to try and get him to release his grip.”

The daughter ran out of the property to a neighbour’s address to call the police and Reid made off. He was later found by officers hiding in the bathroom at a friend’s house.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “Clearly he has difficulty with his partner. They get back together, they fall out, they get back together.”

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Reid to 14 months in prison back dated to November 5.