Dad assaulted partner in front of child

A dad-of-two reacted violently when his partner took exception to him looking after the children while he was drunk.

Paul Finnigan (34), a prisoner of Low Moss, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, having admitted the assault he committed in Bannockburn Road, Stirling on December 21 last year, stating “it’s all on me”.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You carried out an extremely violent assault on your partner while one of your children was present.”

He sentenced Finnigan to 11 months in prison back dated to December 22 and ordered he be placed on supervised release order for five months upon his release.