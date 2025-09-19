Currency con: Falkirk shops and shoppers warned over 'poor quality' fake £20 notes

Falkirk Council and Police Scotland have issued a warning to businesses and residents to be on the look out for fake £20 notes that have been in circulation recently.

Genuine £20 notes have a number of security features that are easy to check.

These include raised print, a see-through window with a portrait and holographic images that change when the note is tilted. Under ultraviolet light, the number 20 should also appear in bright red and green.

In the past week several fake notes have been seized locally and are described as poor quality copies that feel like cheap paper, with no raised print, holograms or other key security features.

Fake £20 notes have been doing the rounds recently (Picture: Submitted)
Fake £20 notes have been doing the rounds recently (Picture: Submitted)

All the counterfeit notes identified so far carry the same barcode number, which makes them easier to spot.

Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for public protection, said: “Counterfeit notes can cause real harm to businesses and residents. If a fake note is accepted by mistake it cannot be reimbursed, which means the cost is borne by local people.

“It is important everyone takes a moment to check banknotes carefully and report any concerns to the police. By staying vigilant we can help prevent the spread of fake currency in our communities.”

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick added: “I would ask the public to remain vigilant and report anyone attempting to pass suspected counterfeit notes, or if they find themselves in possession of these notes, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit currency or who comes across a suspicious note is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

