Cummings is going to prison

Custody was awaiting an offender who hurled a sexually offensive “tirade of verbal abuse” at female police officers and struggled violently with them.

Police were called to deal with Andrew Cummings (46) when he started ranting at his partner. He then turned his attentions to the officers who showed up at his partner’s home.

Taken to court over the matter, he breached his bail conditions just over a day later by trying to see his partner.

He was back again later that month, breaching his bail conditions not to see his partner again and then resisting arrest when police turned up.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Cummings had admitted threatening behaviour against his partner and officers in Adam Street, Falkirk on May 10. He also pled guilty to a breach of bail in Adam Street between May 11 and 12 and another breach and resisting arrest on May 23.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for about a year. On the date in question the complainer was heading home and was with others when she came across the accused walking down the street.

“The complainer advised the accused he was not to be given access to the property as it was clear he was under the influence of something. This happened just outside her home address and when she told him he wasn’t being given access to the property he started shouting and swearing at the complainer, calling her a slut and a slag.

“He then gained entry to the property to gather up his belongings – he was still shouting and swearing and as a result of his conduct the complainer called the police. Two officers were on patrol nearby and attended at the property.

“They arrived just as the accused was leaving. He began shouting at police and is described as being extremely hostile, shouting and swearing at them. He began struggling violently with the two officers and struck one of the officers on the body.

“He was continuing what is described as a ‘tirade of verbal abuse’, making sexually offensive remarks against the two female officers.”

Just fresh out of court, Cummings was back at the woman’s property again – in breach of his bail conditions not to have any contact with her.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He was at her front door, shouting and trying to get her attention. The following day he was seen wandering around the doorstep of the property a couple of times during the day.”

On yet another occasion police found Cummings in the company of the woman and he attempted to make off, but was detained after another violent struggle with officers. Sheriff John Mundy said Cummings had a “terrible” record.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “Had he completed his packing before police arrived then the other part of the incident would not haver occurred. His record is filled with dishonesty which all ties into his dependency on heroin.

“The complainer is asking for his bail conditions to be lifted. Her position is she wants the relationship to continue.”

Sheriff Mundy said: “I recognise your offending has tailed off a little bit, but you were placed on a drug treatment and testing order in 2011 and you are still continuing to use alcohol and illegal substances.”

Cummings, 47 Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth, was sentenced to 16 months in prison back dated to May 24.